The trial began in the Auckland District Court this morning. Photo / File

A communications manager who worked at St Cuthbert’s College abused an 11-year-old girl at a birthday party, a court has heard.

A jury trial for Jemma Taylor, who worked in several senior communications roles, began in the Auckland District Court this morning.

Taylor faces three charges of sexual conduct on a child under 12 years old.

It relates to alleged indecent acts on three occasions on April 8, 2012. If convicted, she faces up to 10 years in prison.

Taylor has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

She previously held communications jobs at St Cuthbert’s College and the NZ Film Commission.

She was not working for the all-girls boarding school when the offending took place, but was employed there when a complaint was made to police in 2021.

Opening the trial today, Crown prosecutor Sarah Murphy said the allegations stemmed from a birthday party in 2012.

The complainant, aged 11 at the time, was at a family member’s 30th birthday party which Taylor was attending.

The complainant - who has automatic name suppression as an alleged victim of sexual abuse - had gone to bed while the party was ongoing.

At about 9pm, Taylor, who had been drinking, went into the girl’s bedroom and closed the door, Murphy told the court.

Taylor pinned her arms to the bed and kissed her, jurors heard, while the complainant tried to shout out but could not be heard over the noise of the party.

Taylor left the room and returned a few minutes later, Murphy alleged, when she removed the complainant’s blanket and touched her body.

When Taylor left the room, the 11-year-old girl texted her mother and asked her to come pick her up, Murphy said.

Taylor came back to her room a third time and allegedly touched the complainant again, the court heard.

A family member at the party was contacted by the girl’s mother and was surprised to hear that she was coming to pick her up.

At this point, Taylor’s behaviour deteriorated, Murphy said, and she tried to prevent the family member from speaking to the girl, was “out of control”, smashed plates and ran headfirst into a glass door.

The police were called, and officers took Taylor away, the court heard.

The girl did not tell anyone about the alleged abuse at the time.

Then in 2021, the girl and Taylor ran into each other at St Cuthbert’s College. They recognised each other and had a short conversation.

After the encounter, the girl went to police.

Taylor’s lawyer, Marie Dyhrberg KC, said in an opening statement that nothing the complainant had alleged was true.

“Nothing of this kind happened. There is no mistake or problem with memory … fairly and squarely the defence is the allegations against Jemma Taylor are fabricated and they are lies.”

The trial is set down for five days.

