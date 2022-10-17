Former senior policeman faces theft charges totalling $136,000

The 70-year-old entered no plea to six charges involving about $136,000 in the Hamilton District Court this morning.

A former senior police officer is facing theft charges totalling more than $130,000.

The 70-year-old was remanded without plea on the charges when he appeared in the Hamilton District Court this morning.

He successfully sought interim name suppression.

Police charging documents allege the offending happened between November 2015 and February 2019, totalling $136,155.59.

The first involved an alleged theft that occurred between November 5, 2015 and November 22, 2018 of $23,839.80, followed by other transactions of $55,190, $16,800, $15,250, $22,780 and $2295.79.

He was remanded on bail with orders not to contact the complainants.

He will reappear in court later this month.