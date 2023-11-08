Former Sarjeant Gallery director Bill Milbank oversaw the gallery from 1978-2006 and founded the W. H. Milbank Gallery.

Former long-time Sarjeant Gallery director Bill Milbank is being remembered for his significant contribution to the gallery and the careers of prominent New Zealand artists.

Milbank died on November 4.

During his time as Sarjeant’s director from 1978-2006, Milbank oversaw the emerging careers of many prominent New Zealand artists.

At the Sarjeant Gallery, he acquired significant holdings of contemporary photography and contributed to the establishment of the Tylee Cottage artist’s residency.

He guided the display of major artworks such as Andrew Drummond’s installation Coming and Going in the central dome, and enabled the Sarjeant Gallery to become permanent custodian of Edith Collier’s paintings.

Milbank was instrumental in terms of supporting contemporary Māori art practice.

Sculptor and brother-in-law Paul Johnson said he had a brilliant eye and could tell good art from bad art very readily.

“Managing an art gallery is just the nuts and bolts, but he understood how to get quality into a place and how to coax artists to give their best,” he said.

“He really facilitated what the artists wanted to do, and he didn’t put an overarching curatorial spin on their work - he required them to define the direction of their work.”

As a person, Milbank was humble, retiring and gentle, Johnson said.

Christchurch Art Gallery Te Puna o Waiwhetū team leader of exhibitions and collections - and Milbank’s stepson - Sean Duxfield said artists always responded well to Milbank and his guidance.

Milbank was awarded a QSO in the 2005 Queen’s Birthday Honours.

Later in his career, he created the W. H. Milbank Gallery, which continued to support a rich network of artists.

Sarjeant Gallery trust chairwoman Nicola Williams said when the doors of the Sarjeant open next year, there would be further acknowledgement of Milbank’s legacy.

“It’s going to be heartbreaking that he won’t be there to see his dream project come to fruition.”

He was hugely knowledgeable and generous, Williams said.

Sarjeant Gallery curator and public programmes manager Greg Donson paid tribute to Milbank’s life and legacy in a message online.

“Rest in peace, dear Bill. You’ll always be with us - stitched into the stone, present in the dome and in the bays of the wings.”

Bill is survived by his widow Raewyne, his three children and three stepchildren and extended family.

A family farewell for Bill Milbank has been held this week. There will be a public memorial service at the re-opened Sarjeant Gallery Te Whare o Rehua Whanganui in 2024.

