A former Russell McVeagh partner guilty of misconduct has been suspended from practising law for two years by a disciplinary tribunal.

In June last year, James Gardner Hopkins was found guilty of six charges of misconduct, including for touching interns inappropriately at work functions in 2015. The case is thought of as fundamental to starting New Zealand's #MeToo movement.

His suspension will begin on February 7 this year and he has also been ordered to pay $64,630 in costs to the Law Society's Standards Committee.

In June the Lawyers and Conveyancers Disciplinary Tribunal found Gardner-Hopkins' conduct in all the charges relating to six separate incidents met the test of being regarded as "disgraceful or dishonourable".

Five of the charges related to his behaviour at the law firm's Christmas party.

"At that party, five incidents of drunken behaviour occurred with junior staff members involving tactile dancing and other physical contact."

The sixth charge related to his behaviour at another firm function held at his home.

During the tribunal hearing, multiple former summer clerks testified that Gardner-Hopkins had touched them inappropriately, with one woman describing that she felt like a "piece of meat".

Another woman said she felt "extremely" distressed and "cried all weekend" after he had touched her without consent and allegedly touched her friend's breast in front of her.

When she discovered other women claimed they too had experienced misconduct she said it was "terrifying" because it made it feel like "it's inescapable".

One victim claimed it felt like he touched her breast "forever".

At the hearing Gardner-Hopkins said he had no intention of "creeping", and he said it was "devastating" to learn how his actions affected the clerks.

One former worker told the hearing that supporting the interns who accused him of sexual misconduct felt like a "full-time job".

She said even after complaints had been escalated he remained working and the women were "petrified" of running into him and were "traumatised".

The woman said she was told by various people in the firm that she was a "troublemaker" and that she was making a "mountain out of a molehill".

"Gaslighting is probably the best way to describe it."

The incident where the practitioner touched an intern's breast in front of others led to charge five, and was "arguably the most serious" according to the ruling.

"The fact that the practitioner was so disinhibited that he touched Ms B intimately in front of other people may speak to his level of intoxication.

"The accounts of the witnesses also agree that the practitioner suggested going home with Ms B at least twice, separately from his suggestion that they go to town together."

It also referred to the firm's culture of "work hard play hard", and in particular about the culture of the EPNR team led by Gardner-Hopkins.

One young lawyer who worked in his team said her perception was that there was a misogynistic culture in that team and certainly female employees did not last long.