While Parkinson himself held a firearms licence, he then passed them on to an unlicensed person.
But, the 49-year-old’s offending did not end there.
Four months later, he reported them stolen, claiming his entire gun safe, which was bolted to the floor of a shipping container on his Western Bay of Plenty property, had been ripped out.
Parkinson made an insurance claim for the stolen safe, five guns and 40 rounds of ammunition, which he was paid out for. But ESR analysis found the “new” safe he purchased was the “stolen” one, with analysis revealing it had never been ripped from the floor.
Parkinson had earlier pleaded guilty to charges that included unlawful possession of firearms, and obtaining pecuniary advantage, and was sentenced in Whakatāne District Court today.
After various discounts were applied for remorse, amends, previous good character, guilty plea, and background factors, he received an end sentence of nine months on home detention.
‘A misguided sense of loyalty’
Pawson’s written pre-sentence submissions to the judge detailed mitigating factors he said were at play.
They included Parkinson’s voluntary work, including sitting on local boards, coaching young rugby players, and mentoring troubled youth. There were references from people in the community confirming this, and his “otherwise good character”.
In terms of the offending, Parkinson told a probation report writer he was raised to help out his friends.
“At the time, [Parkinson] had a misguided sense of loyalty and made a poor choice in an attempt to help out a friend,” Pawson said in the written submissions.
“Who in their right mind is going to make an insurance claim for a stolen safe and then use the safe? Things aren’t going right for Mr Parkinson in his head, that’s for sure, something’s gone wrong.”
Pawson said at that hearing that Parkinson had played more than 700 games of rugby and quite a “large portion of those in the black jersey”, referring to his time in the Māori All Blacks.
“He’s taken quite a few knocks to the head over the years and this is clearly not a person who is thinking about what he’s doing.”
Judge Bidois said there clearly had been premeditation in Parkinson’s offending, as he had gone to Auckland with cash and purchased the rifles, quite deliberately, knowing the person he was going to pass them on to was unlicensed.
Pawson said Parkinson would not mind him saying that it was more “stupidity than sinister” and would “give the shirt off his back for anybody”.
The judge said that might be the case, but when dealing with firearms “in this day and age, the community takes a pretty harsh approach”.
“Parkinson has held high positions of responsibility in the community, including an elected health board official and being captain of the All Blacks Sevens. Alongside such roles, he was also required to meet the legal obligations to be a fit and proper person to hold a firearms licence,” Alexander said.
“Any diversion of lawfully purchased firearms to unlicensed people, potentially gang members, criminals or extremists, poses a significant safety threat to the public and to frontline police officers.”
Alexander said the National Organised Crime Group was aware of multiple examples of sawn-off Alfa carbine rifles being used to commit crimes, including homicides.
“More than 70% of firearms seized from offenders are standard rifles and shotguns, easily obtained by a so-called ‘A-Category’ licence holder,” he said.
“Today’s sentencing brings an end to court proceedings involving Parkinson, but the full impact of his offending is ongoing as the Alfa carbines he supplied to unlicensed people remain in circulation and are most likely in the hands of criminals.”
Parkinson’s “middle-man”
Parkinson’s co-defendant Trent Woodcock was sentenced in the Tauranga District Court earlier this month.
Crown prosecutor Laura Clay said while the Crown had removed any references to gang involvement from the agreed summary of facts, it was “a step too far” for Woodcock’s lawyer to say Woodcock had not involved himself in any “anti-social behaviours”.
“Mr Woodcock is still a patched member of the Comancheros. He was at the time, and still is,” Clay said.
However Woodcock, through his lawyer Paul Wicks KC, denied that as a factor of the offending.
“[The] offending pre-dated that particular aspect of Mr Woodcock’s involvement with that group,” Wicks said.
Wicks also said his client was remorseful, as indicated by pre-sentence and psychological reports, and was seeking help to address issues from his violent upbringing.
“He has reflected on his behaviour, his poor decision-making, and the potential consequences for himself and those around him,” Wicks said.