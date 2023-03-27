The hearing for a former political party president on child sexual assault charges took place at the Waitākere District Court. Photo / File

The former president of a New Zealand political party has pleaded not guilty to multiple charges of historic child sex assault.

He reiterated his not guilty pleas and elected trial by jury through his lawyer Ian Brookie at the Waitākere District Court this morning.

The identity of the former senior political figure remains under an interim suppression order pending a full hearing in May.

He was charged in January with multiple counts of indecent assault against two teenage boys in West Auckland and Waikato between 1995 and 1999.

One complainant was aged between 12 and 16 at the time and the second was over 16.

The defendant was granted interim name suppression and bail at his first court appearance, both of which were extended at today’s hearing.

Crown prosecutor Alysha McClintock told the court today it opposed continued suppression but agreed this was necessary for the interim.

Judge Lisa Tremewan said there was clearly some public interest in this case but interim name suppression will continue until it can be argued fully by both parties.

She said the case will be transferred to the Auckland District Court and ordered the man’s bail conditions to continue.

The defendant stood in the dock impassive, wearing a dark suit and checked shirt.

“Your bail stays, you’re free to go,” the judge told him.