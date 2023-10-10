A former political candidate has been charged with assaulting a police officer and obstructing another officer.

The charge stems from an alleged incident in Auckland on July 15.

An interim suppression order prevents the Herald from publishing more information.

The complainant in the alleged assault, carrying a maximum penalty of six months in prison or a $4000 fine, is a male police constable.

The complainant in the obstruction charge is a female constable.

If proven, the charge of intentionally obstructing an officer has a maximum penalty of three months in prison or $2000 fine.

The case in the Auckland District Court has been adjourned to a hearing date later this month.

The Herald has sought comment from a lawyer who has acted for the candidate.