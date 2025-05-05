Earlier this year, Chief Commissioner Shane Patton left the role after a vote of no confidence from police.

Acting Chief Commissioner Rick Nugent has been at the helm during the search for a new top cop.

It is understood that Bush won’t start straight away. Nugent’s tenure is reportedly due to expire later this year.

Bush was commissioner for New Zealand Police from 2014 until 2020.

Before that he was the District Commander for Auckland’s Counties Manukau District.

In the last 13 months of his role with the police, Bush was at the forefront of the terror attacks on the Christchurch mosques, the White Island eruption, and the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the 2020 Queen’s Birthday Honours, Bush was promoted to Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to the New Zealand Police and the community.

After leaving the police, Bush established himself as a private investigator running his own international consulting firm - Bush Consulting International - specialising in leadership consulting, risk management and security.

More soon.