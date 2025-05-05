Before that he was the District Commander for Auckland’s Counties Manukau District.
In the last 13 months of his role with the police, Bush was at the forefront of the terror attacks on the Christchurch mosques, the White Island eruption, and the Covid-19 pandemic.
In the 2020 Queen’s Birthday Honours, Bush was promoted to Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to the New Zealand Police and the community.
After leaving the police, Bush established himself as a private investigator running his own international consulting firm - Bush Consulting International - specialising in leadership consulting, risk management and security.