“I take ownership of what I did and I’m accountable for it, and now I’m changing my life again and rebuilding from the start. I’ve been there before, rebuilding myself, so I can do it again.”
Vatuvei said he continued to carry the weight of his decisions.
“I’m ready to move forward, but it’ll always be on me, everything that I’ve done. At the end of the day, I just use that as fuel to make me work harder to rebuild again.
“All the hate that I get, I’ll just use that as energy to show that I’m doing something good.”
Vatuvei is trying to use his experience to encourage other rugby league players to speak out when struggling with mental health. He admitted having suicidal thoughts as his name was dragged through the mud.
“We don’t show how hurt we are or if we’ve got an injury, we just keep playing. We don’t want to show the opponent that we’re hurt, then they’ll keep targeting us, so we don’t want to be that weak link in there.”
He implored players not to suffer in silence.
“If there’s something wrong, you will have someone there that you could talk to and support you. I did, but I was old-school way, just ‘get over it and keep moving forward’.
“Eventually, it just got worse and it caught up with me.”
Vatuvei has used his time after prison working alongside Dave Letele’s Buttabean Motivation (BBM) team.