Global market slumps, wild weather for parts of NZ, ACC privacy breaches, flu season puts pressure on healthcare providers, Ukraine visa policy and Christchurch's smell in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Global market slumps, wild weather for parts of NZ, ACC privacy breaches, flu season puts pressure on healthcare providers, Ukraine visa policy and Christchurch's smell in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Former NZ First MP Richard Prosser was a bright light in the life of his family, but had suffered from depression for many years, says his sister Ingrid Prosser.

Prosser died suddenly in Britain last Friday, UK time, at the age of 55.

The former MP was no stranger to controversy, but his sister remembers him as having a great sense of humour, a deep love of living things, caring deeply about New Zealand and being a "bright light in our world".

"Richard was my little brother. We are all devastated by his passing - his wife Elaine, his young daughters Olivia (12) and Gabrielle(10), his mother Helen, sisters Ingrid and Angela, niece Helena, and wider family and friends."

Ingrid Prosser said the break-up with his former partner and the departure for the UK of his daughters led him to move there in 2019 with his new wife Elaine - "the love of his life".

Richard Prosser and his wife Elaine. Photo / Supplied

"He suffered from depression for many years. Elaine helped him enormously in his last years with his health and well-being on all levels.

"He lost weight and stopped drinking. Unfortunately, the depression was deep-seated and ultimately proved impossible to overcome. He did not know how to stay in physical life.

"I am sadder than I could ever find words for that he has gone," she said.

New Zealand First MP Richard Prosser with his daughters Gabrielle, 1, Olivia, 3 and partner Mel Francis at their home in north Canterbury in February 2013. Photo / File

Ingrid Prosser said her brother was a bright, energetic boy who grew up in a politically aware family, particularly concerned about the environment.

"Our father David gardened biodynamically and had a business producing liquid seaweed. Richard continued with those interests," she said.

Richard became a Reiki Master in 1994. Reiki is a Japanese form of energy healing, a type of alternative medicine. Elaine was also a Reiki Master, she said.

Richard Prosser in the UK. Photo / Supplied

Elaine said Richard was absolutely gutted when he was unexpectedly dropped way down the NZ First party list with no word from leader Winston Peters or anyone else in the party.

Three days ago, Peters extended his party's "thoughts and prayers" to the friends and family of former MP Prosser.

Peters said Prosser represented the party as a list MP in Waimakariri between 2011 and 2017.

"It is with sadness that we have learnt of the sudden passing in the UK of ... Richard Prosser," Peters said.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his friends and family at this sad and challenging time."

Shortly after he entered Parliament in November 2011, and soon afterwards it emerged he had previously advocated banning the burqa in New Zealand in an article for Investigate magazine.

He released a book outlining his political views called Uncommon Dissent in 2012, in which he claimed that New Zealand and Western society had been "hijacked by a conspiracy of Silly Little Girls".

Prosser's most controversial moment as an MP was his "Wogistan" comment the following year.

Richard Prosser, second from left, with NZ First leader Winston Peters and caucus colleagues during his time in Parliament. Photo / File

Prosser stated in his Investigate column, Eyes Right: "If you are a young male, aged between say about 19 and about 35, and you're a Muslim, or you look like a Muslim, or you come from a Muslim country, then you are not welcome to travel on any of the West's airlines."

Peters said he was disappointed in Prosser's comments at the time, and Prosser apologised and had dinner with a Muslim couple who wrote to the Herald to challenge his comments - offering a bouquet of flowers and a box of chocolates as a peace offering.

Prosser also arranged a mosque visit in Ranui, the West Auckland suburb where he was born.

Richard Prosser moved to the UK in 2019 after his two daughters moved there. Photo / Supplied

In the wake of his death, former NZ First deputy leader Tracey Martin said she hoped people would think of his two young daughters.

"He has two little girls. No matter what Richard did or was, I hope people think of them," Martin said.

In 2005, he stood for Democrats for Social Credit which advocated for compulsory military training, but joined NZ First after hearing Peters speak at the Rangiora RSA.

In May 2020 Prosser claimed the Covid-19 pandemic was a global conspiracy intended to transfer greater power to financial and political elites.

WHERE TO GET HELP:

If you are worried about your or someone else's mental health, the best place to get help is your GP or local mental health provider. However, if you or someone else is in danger or endangering others, call police immediately on 111.

OR IF YOU NEED TO TALK TO SOMEONE ELSE:

• LIFELINE: 0800 543 354 or 09 5222 999 within Auckland (available 24/7)

• SUICIDE CRISIS HELPLINE: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• YOUTHLINE: 0800 376 633 ,free text 234 or email talk@youthline.co.nz or online chat.

• NEED TO TALK? Free call or text 1737 (available 24/7)

• KIDSLINE: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• WHATSUP: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• DEPRESSION HELPLINE: 0800 111 757

• SAMARITANS – 0800 726 666.