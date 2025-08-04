Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Former National Party MP Anthony ‘Aussie’ Malcolm likely sexually abused children - police review

By Sam Sherwood
RNZ·
5 mins to read

Anthony "Aussie" Malcolm likely engaged in coercive and/or criminal sexual conduct with "multiple young boys". Photo / Malcolm Pacific Immigration / Supplied

Anthony "Aussie" Malcolm likely engaged in coercive and/or criminal sexual conduct with "multiple young boys". Photo / Malcolm Pacific Immigration / Supplied

By Sam Sherwood of RNZ

Former National Party Cabinet minister Aussie Malcolm likely engaged in coercive and/or criminal sexual conduct with “multiple young boys”, a police review reveals.

Anthony ‘Aussie’ Malcolm died in September last year aged 83. Following his death it was revealed there had been

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save