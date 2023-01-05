Former Mongrel Mob leader’s body found in burnt-out car

Chad Puru, 55, was found dead on Tuesday morning in rural North Canterbury. Photo / Supplied

A former Mongrel Mob president was found dead in a burnt-out car, however his body did not suffer any burns.

Chad Puru, a 55-year-old from Christchurch, was found dead at the gateway of a property on Dalbeg Rd, 10km from Amberley, North Canterbury, about 10am on Tuesday.

Police have said his death is unexplained.

The Herald understands his body was found inside a burnt-out car. It’s believed he did not suffer any burns.

On Thursday Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves said at this stage police were not commenting on the results of the post-mortem.

Reeves earlier said police wanted to hear from anyone who could assist with the investigation.

Police are also asking for sightings of Chad Puru's car. Photo / Supplied

Police were asking for sightings of Puru, or his silver Honda Fit registration MSF928, in the wider Christchurch area between 10am on December 31 and January 3.

Puru was 168cm tall, of solid build with a mullet-style haircut, and was extensively tattooed, including his face.

Puru is the former president of a Christchurch chapter of the Mongrel Mob.

The nearest township is the farming service town of Amberley, which is 46km north of Christchurch. It’s a small town of fewer than 4000 people and is considered a “very connected community”.

It’s the Hurunui District’s largest township. The district’s mayor, Marie Black, said these situations never happen in the region.

“It makes me sad to think these events do happen out there,” she said.

Amberley’s population is largely older, the mayor said, comprised of many retired farmers.

State Highway 1 commuters pass through the town when headed north to Kaikōura or south to Christchurch.

Black said the Amberley community is saddened by the news of the discovery but noted there’s no evidence yet of a connection to the wider community at this stage.

“I pass my thoughts and concerns on to any family member this concerns,” the mayor said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via calling 105, using reference file number 230103/8956.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.