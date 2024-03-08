Former Speaker Jonathan Hunt. Photo / Mark Mitchell

By RNZ

The Labour Party is mourning the death of one if its longest-serving MPs, Jonathan Hunt, who has died aged 85.

Entering Parliament in 1966, Hunt was an MP for 39 years, 30 of which were as MP for New Lynn.

Becoming a minister in the David Lange Government, he held roles as Minister of Housing, Tourism, and Broadcasting, as well as the Postmaster-General.

Hunt was appointed Speaker of the House in 1999 by the Helen Clark Government.

After leaving Parliament in 2005, he went on to serve as the High Commissioner to the United Kingdom for three years.

He was also famously nicknamed the Minister of Wine and Cheese, and was appointed as a member of the Order of New Zealand in 2005.

Former Speaker Jonathan Hunt. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Labour leader Chris Hipkins said Hunt was a true Parliamentarian and Labour stalwart.

“His contribution ... represents a lifetime of public service at the highest level,” Hipkins said.

“Jonathan was legendary for his warmth and hospitality and had a deep love of cricket. He was always generous with his time to young people with an interest in politics and was very supportive of new MPs, even after he left Parliament.”

Labour said the piece of work Hunt was most proud of was the Adult Adoption Information Act 1985, which made changes to enable adults to find out who their birth parents were, and for birth mothers to find out about their adult adoptees.

- RNZ