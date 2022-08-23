National MP Sam Uffindell spoke to the media after the disclosure on Monday of the vicious attack that resulted in him being asked to leave King's College. Video / Mark Mitchell

Warning distressing content.

An Auckland businessman has detailed what he describes as "three years of torture" at King's College - a historical ordeal for which the school has apologised.

The Auckland boarding school was unwittingly dragged into the headlines during the past month after it was revealed old boy and newly elected National MP for Tauranga Sam Uffindell was asked to leave the college for beating a boy late at night, allegedly with wooden bed legs, in 1999.

Deryl* (not his real name) attended King's Ōtāhuhu campus in the early 2000s.

"I was a second-generation student, my parents felt it was 'a right to attend' and enrolled me into the King's system before birth," he said.

"Boys would mock each other relentlessly. Smaller boys were forced to expose their genitals to other boys who openly mocked them. It was terrifying."

A former student of King's College Auckland has spoken up about alleged sexual and physical abuse he endured while attending the school. Photo / File

King's College headmaster Simon Lamb said the incidents Deryl had detailed were "deeply upsetting" both to him and his colleagues at the school.

"They have no place at King's College or in any school environment. Clearly, this former student had some terrible experiences while at the school and for that I am deeply sorry."

During his time at the college, Deryl said he was also subjected to "fagging", a practice where a year 9 boy was paired with a year 13 one, effectively becoming their servant.

This was organised by the school, the former King's student told the Herald.

"What ended up happening was younger boys were subjected to violence, verbal bashings. I thankfully was not exposed to this by my 'fag master'."

When it came to learning the school song, names of prefects and haka, Deryl said year 13 (seventh form) pupils would force the younger students to sing it in front of them while being verbally abused and dodging objects thrown at them.

During lunchtime, older boys would subject young boys to punching and kicking and, on more extreme days, railing, where the boy was duct taped to the steel rails that divided up the lines at the school's tuck shop.

"Food was often stolen from younger boys and thrown to the ground, stomped on and wasted."

Off-campus was no better either, Deryl said.

"On the way to CBD from Ōtāhuhu in the train you pass two tunnels, at the beginning of the tunnel, older boys would yell 'tunnel beats' and descend onto younger boys, beating them with their fists and feet."

Sexual abuse and homophobia were "rife" at his former school, boys who were labelled homosexual were relentlessly bullied, and faced beatings daily, he claimed.

"One boy was subjected to violent outbursts from boys of all ages. I watched and sadly participated in beating him because he was effeminate."

Deryl told the Herald one boy was "sexually abused by older boys using a coat hanger".

"Boarding house children were made to watch pornography and then beaten when they became aroused. This did not stop with boys.

"I distinctly remember a school assembly where the teachers reminded boys not to pull up the dresses of female students which happened non-stop. Female students were relentlessly cat-called, wolf-whistled and ogled."



Deryl said he was physically and sexually abused by a group of boys at a camp which still affected his day-to-day life.

"A group of boys stripped me down to my underwear, spread my legs and rammed my genitals into a door frame."

After that traumatic experience, Deryl said he began acting out, and felt distorted.

"The school sent me home, scolding me for disruptive behaviour, only for me to be hauled over the coals by my parents when I returned home.

"Every day for me was horrible, I was ridden with anxiety from the moment I woke up to the moment I went to bed.

"I dreaded getting on the train with other boys, I dreaded the phone calls to my parents for my bad behaviour, I was desperate to get out.

"After three years of torture, my last day felt like heaven. I remember walking out the school gates, vowing never to return, which I have not."

Lamb, the College's headmaster, said it would be wrong of him to comment specifically on incidents which were said to have taken place some two decades ago.

"The one matter I can comment on relates to fagging. This was a historical practice at many boarding schools around the world. At King's College, fagging formally ceased from 2007."

King's College was clear that it was every student's right to feel safe at school, Lamb said.

"Under the current Board and senior leadership, the school has made significant strides to improve the culture and encourage student wellbeing. These efforts continue.

"We have invested heavily, and continue to do so, in a pastoral care approach that emphasises the importance of student wellbeing and respect for others. The latest ERO report on the College states 'the school is a physically and emotionally safe place for students.

"Our Student Guidelines and Discipline Policies make it clear we will not tolerate any breaches of major school rules, including bullying, harassment and gross misconduct. These policies are regularly reviewed and updated every three years and are published each year in our Student Handbook."

Lamb reiterated if Deryl or any other student, past or present, wished to discuss any concerns they had about their time at King's College, the school encouraged them to contact the current headmaster in strictest confidence.

