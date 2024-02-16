Anthony Lama, a former Junior Warrior, made his victim empty his bank accounts and sell his car or face the threat of being killed.

A former Junior Warriors up-and-comer turned to crime when his gambling addiction grew out of control, reigning terror on one victim he robbed of $20,000 over the course of a week.

Anthony Lama, who found success in the NRL in 2011, met the victim on Facebook Marketplace as a prospective buyer of a car the victim was advertising.

Within a week, Lama had pocketed the proceeds of the vehicle sale and made the victim empty his bank accounts, or face the threat of death.

This week Lama appeared in the Porirua District Court on 38 charges including obtaining by deception and demanding with intent to steal.

He was sentenced to six months’ home detention after time-served deductions and 65 per cent worth of discounts, from a starting point of five and a half years’ imprisonment.

The saga began four years ago in December 2019, when Lama was taking an Audi A4 for a test drive with the victim, who was selling the car.

Lama agreed to buy the car for $20,000, and claimed he had transferred the money but that it would not show up yet because it was a Saturday.

He falsely told the seller he had deposited a total of $120,000, “$20k is for the car and $100k is a gift for keeping my money,” he told the victim.

”You must be joking,” the victim replied. Lama then demanded possession of the car, but the victim refused.

Lama took the news badly, demanding a $4000 security deposit until he could collect the car, and bullying the victim into giving him the money.

Over the following days, Lama kept the fearful victim at his beck and call, forcing him to sell the car at a dealership for $10,000, then making him withdraw the money and give it to him.

”It’s my car, not yours,” Lama told the man. “I already paid you money yesterday. Just listen, if you don’t, you will die.”

He also used the victim’s phone to call the bank and change his pin, and made the victim give him another $2000.

The next day he made the victim meet him at Sylvia Park, then forced him to withdraw $6000, showing him a gun attached to his hip to ensure compliance.

It was five days before the victim heard from Lama again, summoning him to an address in Pakuranga. The victim complied, and Lama took him to another property where he disappeared inside for 15 minutes.

He returned, telling the victim he had stabbed the resident inside. Lama drove the man to a mall where he withdrew $200 cash.

He then demanded the victim buy him a phone at a mobile phone store, but with no money left, he could afford only a $20 top-up card.

Covid-fleeing tourists fleeced

Lama was also sentenced on a spate of similar offences, which included buying cars from overseas tourists as they left New Zealand during the initial outbreak of Covid-19.

He agreed to buy vehicles from four tourists and showed them all evidence of payment, but the money never arrived, leaving the victims $26,600 out of pocket collectively.

He also defrauded other victims, including an Airbnb accommodation provider, a person who bought a smartphone from him online, and a friend who also found himself subject to Lama’s every demand.

A Wellington property investor found herself $2560 out of pocket, after agreeing to provide Lama and his family with Airbnb accommodation for three months.

He had shown evidence of an Australian bank transfer, but when the money never showed Lama was removed from the property.

Lama made his friend pay for phone plans on three devices and threatened to burgle him if he didn’t.

He also took a gaming console from the friend’s home, and the victim paid him $500 to buy a new one, which never happened.

The victim was also pressured to take out two loans in his name, with the cash given to Lama.

He was also pressured to give Lama his debit card, and when around $3000 of mysterious deposits appeared on his statement, the bank shut down his account, suspecting fraud.

Finally, the last of the 38 charges saw Lama receive $3650 from three people who had agreed to buy rare sneakers from him. The sneakers never eventuated.

Lama now ‘a changed man’ - supporter

Lama’s sentencing hearing was lengthy. While he spent a year in custody on remand, he was bailed around a year ago to attend a Salvation Army rehabilitation programme.

His lawyer David Rohorua barely addressed Judge Peter Hobbs, preferring to let people close to Lama speak to his journey since the offending.

Staff from the rehabilitation programme gave speeches. One said Lama was a “changed man”.

“What I can say is he has a commitment to change, especially for his family. He’s a great man, I see him as a good friend,” one mentor said.

Lama himself addressed the judge, saying; “I’m very aware of how thick that file is.”

He said he explained to his young child that morning he could be in prison by the end of the day.

“It’s moments like those I realise that file didn’t just hurt the victims, it hurt my own as well. I want to apologise to my family and my community.”

Since being bailed, submitters said Lama had become a key figure in his local church.

Lama said he had begun his own charity with his wife only a few months ago, feeding 1000 people in Porirua and providing local children with stationery.

He provided evidence showing he had been offered a job with the Wellington City Mission - a testament to his journey, Rohorua said.

Judge Peter Hobbs said Lama’s background was distressing.

He was exposed to violence growing up, was drinking by 11, and suffered serious abuse at the hands of family members.

“You went on to have a successful rugby league career in the NRL, and this report illustrates the pitfalls and perils of being a professional athlete.”

Hobbs said Lama developed a gambling addiction as an athlete in Australia, turning to crime to fuel the addiction.

“You lied, you manipulated and threatened others. It wasn’t until you were remanded in custody that things began to change. You have expressed considerable shame and remorse for your offending.”

Judge Hobbs began with a five-and-a-half-year starting point, reduced by 20 per cent for Lama’s guilty plea, 20 per cent for trauma and addiction, 15 per cent for rehabilitation and 5 per cent for remorse. A further 5 per cent was granted for his time on restricted bail - a 65 per cent discount in total.

That took the sentence to 23 months in prison. Two years or under qualifies a person for home detention. Judge Hobbs said it was possible progress could be lost if Lama was sent to prison.

He sentenced Lama to six months’ home detention after a further discount to recognise his year spent in prison on remand. Lama would be subject to conditions for six months after his release.

Ethan Griffiths covers crime and justice stories nationwide for Open Justice. He joined NZME in 2020, previously working as a regional reporter in Whanganui and South Taranaki.