David Bond. Photo / ODT

An ex-teacher jailed for indecently assaulting young males at Otago Boys’ High School is now facing further allegations.

David Russell Bond, 71, is charged with four counts of indecent assault - on dates between February 1, 1999 and May 25, 2001, when the complainant was aged over 12 and under 16, 15 (two charges), and 16.

Bond, represented by counsel Anne Stevens KC, appeared by AVL before Judge Emma Smith in the Dunedin District Court this morning.

He entered no plea and is next to appear on June 9.

In June last year, Bond, a former teacher, was sentenced to 25 months’ jail after admitting 20 indecent assaults against seven victims from his time at Otago Boys’ High School between 2001 and 2011.

At the time of that sentencing he had had served two terms of home detention in the past eight years for historic sex offences that emerged since his retirement.