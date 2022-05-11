Voyager 2021 media awards
New Zealand

Former drug kingpin Billy Macfarlane wants gangs outlawed in New Zealand

7 minutes to read
Counties Manukau police highlight the work they have done in Operation Tauwhiro that has seized 1,369 firearms, made 1,161 arrests in relation to firearms offences and seized more than 52,000 grams of methamphetamine. Video / NZ Police

Luke Kirkness
By
Luke Kirkness

Multimedia Journalist, NZME

A former drug kingpin wants gangs outlawed and fears more people will die if nothing is done.

Bay of Plenty's Billy Macfarlane says a tougher law-and-order approach is needed over gangs.

"Are we going to

