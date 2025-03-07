Warning: This story deals with details of the sexual assault of a child, and may be distressing.
A man who denied raping a primary-aged girl now accepts he sexually assaulted her, after defending the allegations at trial.
After Shane Clayden was found guilty by a jury on three representative charges of sexual violation, indecent assault on a child under 12, and rape, he offered to take part in restorative justice with the victim and her mother.
“It is relatively rare but not unknown for a defendant to acknowledge guilt after having denied it.”
Judge Geoghegan said there could be many reasons for this, and people often had difficulty coming to grips with their actions. After a guilty verdict, it allowed them to “contemplate” their offending.
Clayden had asked his lawyer about the possibility of restorative justice, and everyone involved in the process then had an obligation to explore that, the judge said.
“My view is those avenues should never be cut off, because sometimes for people hearing the admission, hearing the acknowledgment, being able to hear that and confront the offender, is something that is empowering. For other people, it’s debilitating,” Judge Geoghegan said.
There was no way of knowing what the response would be until the question was asked.
“I don’t think it’s for anyone else to answer that question but you... even if we know that asking the question runs the risk of distressing you, and I’m very sorry that’s what has happened here.”
While Clayden, who has previously been employed by Auckland Prison, police and was a volunteer firefighter, sought a discount for remorse through lawyer Alessia Spense, the judge declined this.
A psychological report said Clayden now accepted the allegations and broadly confirmed the events as outlined in the summary of facts.
Long-standing attraction to children
The specific details and circumstances of the offending can’t be reported to protect the identity of the young victim, who has statutory name suppression.
Clayden admitted to the report-writer he had a “long-standing sexual attraction to females as young as 5”.
“You reported that you were disgusted with yourself over the offending and taking the matter to trial,” Judge Geoghegan said.
“Importantly, you acknowledged that neither [the victim] nor her mother deserved what you put them through.”
While his acceptance of responsibility may provide “some comfort” to the victim and her family, “the stark reality is you put the victim and her mother through the ordeal of trial”, the judge said.
“You did that knowing that you were guilty of these offences. You gave evidence at that trial denying those offences.”
The judge found it would be inappropriate to apply a discount for remorse in those circumstances.
Clayden also sought a discount for a “disrupted and chaotic” childhood. The judge treated that with a degree of caution, noting that it was self-reported, and it hadn’t prevented the 49-year-old from having “long-standing responsible positions of employment”.