Six refer to indecent assault on a boy aged between 12 and 16, three to indecent assault on a man/boy over 16 and two allege unlawful sexual connection with a male over 16.

Police allege the 68-year-old targeted students boarding at St Bede’s - a state-integrated Catholic school for boys.

Donoghue has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The college says it is the oldest Catholic boys’ school in the South Island and the only one to cater to boarders and day boys.

Detective Senior Sergeant Karen Simmons has made a public appeal for anyone with information about Donoghue to come forward.

“Mr Donoghue held a number of positions of responsibility involving young people for many years, including prior to the years in which the alleged offending took place,” she said.

“We understand incidents of this kind are traumatic and can be difficult to discuss with anyone, including police.

“We wish to offer reassurance that you will be treated with dignity and respect, we have detectives dedicated to this case and we will ensure you have a safe space to report offending in confidence.”

Anyone with information can make a report at their local police station or call the non-emergency number 105. An online report can also be made, referencing file number 230122/3143.

“Additionally, we want to ensure that anyone who has suffered, and is not in a position to speak with us, to know there is help and support available,” Simmons said.

When Donoghue’s charges were first made public St Bede’s rector Jon McDowall wrote a letter to parents, students and the wider school community.

“The college remains steadfast in its commitment to addressing historical abuse,” he said.

“Our focus remains on supporting those impacted and fostering a safe, supportive environment for all members of our community — past, present and future.

Donoghue first appeared in the Christchurch District Court in November last year.

His application for name suppression was declined, but he filed an appeal in the High Court, meaning his details remained secret.

He abandoned the appeal today.

Anyone impacted by sexual harm is encouraged to seek help through the Rape Crisis Line, 0800 883 300, or the National Sexual Harm Helpline, 0800 044 334.