Former Chiefs sponsor Summit Homes taking rugby club to court

A former sponsor is taking a Kiwi Super Rugby franchise to court, but details of the allegations remain shrouded in mystery.

The Chiefs Rugby Club and Summit Homes NZ Limited are staying tight-lipped about the nature of the case.

Summit Homes has brought the civil legal action as the plaintiff while the Chiefs Rugby Club is the defendant.

A Summit Homes representative declined to answer Herald questions when contacted by phone at the firm’s Pōkeno base.

“It’s nothing to do with me,” the man said.

“I’m a mere salary servant, mate.”

Chiefs Rugby Club chief executive Simon Graafhuis said the club was not in a position to comment.

A former sponsorship arrangement between Hamilton-based Super Rugby franchise the Chiefs and Summit Homes appears to have turned sour. Photo / Chiefs

The Chiefs are understood to have engaged Kate Cornege, a Hamilton-based partner in law firm Tompkins Wake specialising in civil and commercial dispute resolution.

Summit Homes NZ Limited is represented by Neville Woods, also a dispute resolution specialist.

Woods said his client had no comment and he was unable to forward details of the pleadings.

Summit is no longer a sponsor of the Chiefs. Another home-building company was announced as a sponsor in 2023.

In a statement announcing the sponsorship arrangement from several years ago, Summit said it was to be the “official house builder” for the Chiefs through to 2022.

Summit Homes managing director Tony Clark is quoted as saying the deal would help the club attract and retain talent.

“At Summit Homes we know what it takes to build the best houses and we’re proud to support the Chiefs to be the best rugby team,” he said.

“Our arrangement with the Chiefs will allow them to attract and retain top players and we look forward to partnering with them long term.”

The matter is listed for a Judges’ chambers teleconference in the Hamilton High Court on Monday afternoon, according to a courts’ representative.