Now the Private Security Personnel Licensing Authority has reprimanded and fined him for using a false authority in an attempt to repossess more than $11,000, including nearly $10,000 in furniture and stock.
“Even though Mr Sullivan may have genuinely believed his client was entitled to recover what she claimed to be her share in the business he had no basis for this belief other than what his client told him.”
Sullivan’s attempt to repossess goods without any lawful authority to do so was at the very least wilful or reckless, she said.
McConnell was not convinced the incident was a “one-off”, and that Sullivan had not made similar mistakes in the past.
He had been asked several times to explain the authorities and documentation required to lawfully undertake a repossession or collect debts and had responded that he was not a lawyer and could not or would not provide any further answer, she said.
“It is concerning that someone who has run a repossession business for as long as Mr Sullivan has such a poor knowledge of the documentation and processes required to lawfully conduct his business.”
Conditions were attached to his individual licence.
He was told to only accept work from registered financial providers and prohibited from working for private clients.
Sullivan was told to engage an experienced, licensed repossession agent who is a member of a reputable security association to review his business practices and provide him with training on the due diligence he should do when receiving instructions from clients and the documentation and processes required for lawfully carrying out repossessions.
Sullivan was ordered to file a letter or report from the licensed repossession agent confirming he had completed the necessary training within 12 months of the decision.
Sullivan told NZME he respected the decision.
