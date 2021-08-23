Former beneficiaries come to the aid of small businesses as Digital Doers

Digital Doers graduates. Photo / Supplied

Graduates from the Digital Doers Academy have gone from job seekers on benefit to paid digital interns, and now want to provide emergency digital support for small businesses struggling with the effects of the current Covid-19 outbreak.

Delivered by small business support community Manaaki.io and funded by the Ministry of Social Development (MSD), Digital Doers took solo-parent Wilfred Kiki Te Wao (Waikato-Tainui) from a job seeker receiving a benefit to a skilled digital intern in 20 weeks. So far, he has worked on projects for Sanctuary Mountain Maungatautari, River Adventures Waikato, Akomaiway and IndigiShare.

Now Whatawhata local Te Wao is among a group of Digital Doers volunteering to help small businesses as lockdown moves normal operations online.

He says having the skills to help businesses through Covid-19 is one of the biggest positives for him.

"I'm pretty proud of myself to have certain skills that are able to assist in helping businesses, especially during a time like lockdown.

"It feels empowering to know that I've come away with some essential skills, and how I can apply that into work and into the whole digital space."

Whatawhata local Te Wao is among a group of Digital Doers volunteering to help small businesses as lockdown moves normal operations online. Photo / Supplied

The Digital Doers Academy helps job seekers find sustainable employment while also tackling New Zealand's digital divide and the gap in digital implementation capability in Kiwi small businesses. Applications for phase two of the fully remote programme are now open to MSD benefit recipients across Aotearoa, especially those in Māori and Pacific communities.

Manaaki.io General Manager Rachel Adams says there's never been a more important time to equip Aotearoa's workforce with digital capability.

"By helping job seekers become skilled digital generalists, we're uplifting the mana of both these individuals, and any business that they work with in the future."

The 20-week programme teaches participants skills like website creation, social media marketing, digital tool adoption and digital strategy, then pairs them up with a Kiwi small business for an eight-week paid internship.

In this next intake, 50 places are available for Kiwis from diverse backgrounds, with no prior education or experience required.

Te Wao said the flexible, remote learning environment of Digital Doers worked in with his routine as a single father.

"The time slots were perfect for me. I could drop the girls off at school and still have time to log in and have a hui every morning at 9 o'clock. I was then able to pick them up on time and still carry on doing work if I needed to in the evenings.

Manaaki.io General Manager Rachel Adams hopes phase two continues the success of the Digital Doers pilot programme and builds momentum for its potential to scale.

"It's humbling to see that in just a few months we were able to take 22 Kiwis from being benefit recipients and job seekers to skilled, paid workers in a growing industry.

"I can't wait to welcome our next intake and see them fulfill the growing need for digital capability in our small business sector."

Interested job seekers can find out more information and apply at www.manaaki.io/digitaldoersacademy and through their local Work and Income Service Centre. Applications close August 31. Successful applicants without a computer or internet connection will be provided access by 2degrees.

Small businesses with an immediate digital need or project can fill out a form here.