Andrew Deeley told the court 'I thought I was okay to drive but I wasn't'. Photo / Greg Bowker

Andrew Deeley told the court 'I thought I was okay to drive but I wasn't'. Photo / Greg Bowker

A former international footballer has scored something of an own goal after a "big weekend" celebrating his birthday.

Andrew Norman Deeley, 65, appeared in the Dunedin District Court yesterday after pleading guilty to drink-driving.

The four-cap All White — son of ex-England international Norman Deeley — made his debut in 1986 and scored a hat-trick in his final game against Western Samoa in his final appearance for the national team, ending with a final tally of four caps and six goals.

While Deeley said he had not been drinking heavily on March 27, he admitted he had possibly over-indulged on the preceding days while marking his 65th birthday, which might have affected his judgement.

"It was just a big weekend," he told the Otago Daily Times.

His BMW was stopped at a checkpoint in Brighton Rd and he was surprised to find himself over the limit after consuming only three stubbies.

Deeley gave a breath-alcohol reading of 587mcg — more than twice the legal limit.

"I thought I was okay to drive but I wasn't," said the defendant, representing himself in court.

"I accept full responsibility for it."

As a sales manager for a lighting company, losing his licence might have dire consequences, the court heard.

Community magistrate Simon Heale asked Deeley whether he would lose his job.

"It's a possibility. I can't say yes or no just yet," he said.

Deeley can apply for a limited licence (allowing him to drive for work purposes) after 28 days.

Heale said Deeley had no previous driving convictions and gave him credit for his early guilty plea.

Deeley was fined $450, ordered to pay court costs of $130 and will be off the road for six months.

Outside court he had no argument with the punishment.

"I've just got to take it on the chin," he said.