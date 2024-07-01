That first charge was replaced with a new charge when she appeared in the North Shore District Court - operating a vehicle carelessly, causing a death while under the influence of drink or a drug, or both, but not so as to commit an offence against section 61 of the Land Transport Act.

The charge carries a maximum penalty of three years’ imprisonment, 12 months’ disqualification of a driver’s licence, and a $10,000 fine.

Cribb, who abandoned name suppression, was remanded on bail by Judge Tony Couch until September.

In court documents, Cribb is listed as an assistant.

She has been an advertising account coordinator who had been working at the Dentsu agency last year, before JCDecaux hired her - and welcomed her in a social media post - earlier this year. She has moved on from JCDecaux.

Dentsu chief executive Rob Harvey said in a statement yesterday: “The incident, alleged to involve a former employee, occurred in a private capacity and is subject to court proceedings therefore we are unable to provide any comment.”

JCDecaux declined to comment.

Cribb’s father Ron Cribb was a number eight loose forward who played 15 tests for the All Blacks in 2000-2001, scoring a total of four tries. He has also appeared in TV shows Match Fit and Celebrity Treasure Island.

Former All Black Ron Cribb. Photo / TVNZ

Helena Cribb stood silently in the dock, while a number of supporters sat in the court’s public gallery. Ron Cribb was not present.

Several of Jason Collins’ family and friends were also in court.

They said in a statement earlier this year that his death had left “an unfillable void in our hearts”.

They described him as a “devoted father, husband and trusted friend”.

“His absence is a constant ache, a relentless reminder of what we’ve lost,” the family said in their statement, released by police.

“Taken from us too soon, his departure is a profound and senseless blow that we struggle to comprehend.

“Each day is a battle against the overwhelming emptiness left in his wake.”

A member of the public found Jason Collins unresponsive on O’Brien Rd in rural Albany in the early hours of December 7.

At the same time as the family’s statement was released in April, police announced charges had been laid.

Police had charged the alleged driver with careless driving causing death and failing to stop or ascertain injury or death after a crash, said Detective Sergeant Ben Bergin.

“The vehicle and driver allegedly involved [were] identified in the days following Jason’s death.

“A thorough investigation has been underway into the tragic circumstances by the Waitematā criminal investigation branch and we have reached a point where charges have been filed.”

Editor-at-large Shayne Currie is one of New Zealand’s most experienced senior journalists and media leaders. He has held executive and senior editorial roles at NZME including managing editor, NZ Herald editor and Herald on Sunday editor.