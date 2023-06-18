From left, Matua Rumatiki Timu (Ngati Maru), Teoiroa Malcom-Luke (Ngati Maru), Ngapari Nui (Ngati Ruanui), Labour list MP Angela Roberts and project manager Calvin Rorke turn the first sod at the works site, Photo / Ilona Hanne

Work has begun on what Stratford mayor Neil Volzke calls “a much needed safety improvement to State Highway 43″.

He’s talking about the construction of the new two-lane, seven metre wide Kahouri Stream Bridge which, once completed, will replace the current one lane bridge which has been in use since the 1908.

Neil says the $8 million project, which includes a 1 metre shoulder and straighter alignments in the approach to the bridge, will make “a significant safety difference” to all vehicles using the road.

“The road is well used, by locals, service vehicles and of course tourists. All of them will benefit from the improvements being implemented here.”

The project, part of a $30m investment by the Government towards improvements and upgrades for the Forgotten World Highway, officially started on Tuesday morning with a karakia and a sod-turning ceremony.

Members of Ngāti Ruanui and Ngāti Maru were present for the ceremony, along with Labour list MP Angela Roberts, Stratford District mayor Neil Volzke, Ruapehu District mayor Weston Kirton, Taranaki Regional councillor Alan Jamieson, Stratford District Council staff and Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency staff.

Linda Stewart, Waka Kotahi director regional relationships, said the project was great news.

“It’s about safety, connectivity and improving resilience. It will benefit locals as well as tourists, both domestic and international.”

Labour list MP Angela Roberts also spoke at the ceremony on behalf of Associate Minister of Transport Kiri Allan, who was running late.

“But I know she is very excited about this project, and would want me to acknowledge all the work done already to get it to this stage.”

Associate Minister of Transport Kiri Allan said the project was part of a substantial investment by the Government into the area. Photo / Ilona Hanne

After the ceremony, guests enjoyed a morning tea in Stratford and were joined by Allan, who apologised for her lateness.

“It looks like I’m one of those who turns up just in time for the kai,” she said, as she explained she had driven from Taumarunui that morning, but “I’ve learned, don’t rely on Google maps to send you where you need to go”.

She said she had stopped at the work site on her way into Stratford and talked with the workers there.

“The Forgotten World Highway is not only an iconic tourist route, but also an important link for mana whenua, local communities, and businesses. This investment by the Government in this project and other safety improvements along the route will attract more tourists to the area, improve economic activity and help create new jobs in the area.”







