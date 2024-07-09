“What we have on the books over the next couple of years is definitely dropping, and it’s pretty hard.“

Musson said there had been a lot of foreign investment in establishing new forests, but that was waning.

“There’s a lot of uncertainty with the OIO (Overseas Investment Office) rules and the general negative sentiment.

“A lot of foreign investors are finding it pretty difficult to want to put funding into New Zealand to establish new forests.

Musson said New Zealand relied on a long-term stable wood supply to keep its industry going.

“So if we’re not planting trees now, then in another 25 to 30 years’ time we’re going to struggle to keep the supply up that we’re going to need in New Zealand.

“We are to switch to biofuel [for energy] and that will happen over the next three to five years, and we’re going to need that supply long-term to fuel the industry.

“Any cut-back now is not good.”

The MPI survey found planting expectations were influenced by uncertainty around forestry and the Emissions Trading Scheme, the OIO approval process, local government regulations and difficulty obtaining resource consents.

Musson said certainty was needed in forestry because of the flow-on impact to harvest contracting businesses and nurseries - both sectors now under pressure.

- RNZ



