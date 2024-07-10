Ngāi Tahu Holdings chief executive Todd Moyle said the sale of the cutting right is a pragmatic decision as Ngāi Tahu Holdings continues to adapt to a difficult economic climate whilst also maintaining its commitment to the West Coast.

“Last year we signalled we would be looking to free up additional capital, this is effectively a pre-sale of our trees to give us more certainty and flexibility.

“Ngāi Tahu Holdings has an intergenerational approach, and we remain committed to Te Tai o Poutini for the long term.

“Our 15% share in the joint venture and a director on the board ensures we retain oversight over the operations.”

Moyle said that each year, approximately 225,000 cubic metres of softwoods, such as pinus radiata, were harvested across West Coast plantations.

The trees are sold to both domestic and export markets.

Ngāi Tahu said the deal protected log supply agreements with West Coast sawmills and the existing office in Greymouth will remain.

The deal is subject to approval from the Overseas Investment Office, which will likely take a few months to complete.

- RNZ



