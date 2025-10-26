Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Foreign worker forced to leave NZ after Rotorua immigration adviser’s failures in residency case

Tracy Neal
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Nelson-Marlborough·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Licensed immigration adviser Philip Leslie Wharekura was asked three times by the Filipino man to remove his partner from his residence application, but he didn’t. Photo / NZME composite

Licensed immigration adviser Philip Leslie Wharekura was asked three times by the Filipino man to remove his partner from his residence application, but he didn’t. Photo / NZME composite

A foreign worker on an essential skills visa was forced to leave New Zealand and an established life here because of an immigration adviser’s “atrociously poor advice”.

The Filipino man was seeking residency so he engaged licensed immigration adviser Philip Leslie Wharekura to manage the process for him.

However, the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save