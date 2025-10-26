Now, following a complaint about Wharekura and an appeal against the decision to decline residency, the exiled worker has returned to pick up the life he left – this time, with his partner.
Immigration consultant Honey Rasalan represented the man in an official complaint with the Immigration Advisers Authority about Wharekura’s failure to follow instructions.
Rasalan, a director at NZ Immigration Support Services, told NZME the man had returned in May, after a “panic-stricken” few months and a successful appeal to the independent Immigration and Protection Tribunal.
“He had given up, but I egged him on,” Rasalan said.
Not only was his residency granted on appeal, but his partner was then included when it was proved they were in an established relationship, she said.
Immigration NZ ‘not blameless’
Wharekura is the director of Rotorua-based NZ Educational and Training Services.
He was engaged in October 2021 to handle the man’s application, after Immigration New Zealand (INZ) opened a new, one-off residence category for those already in the country who met certain criteria.
Wharekura initially blamed INZ for the declined residence visa and said the agency was wrong in making that decision.
The tribunal found that while INZ was not blameless, the result was largely because of Wharekura’s “atrociously poor advice”.
It said Wharekura was “wholly liable” because he did not remove the partner as instructed.
Tribunal chairman David Plunkett said if Wharekura had followed the simple and clear instruction, it was likely the man would have been granted residence at the time.
Responsibility also rested with INZ’s “misapplication of policy”, he said.
INZ’s deputy chief operating officer, Jeannie Melville, told NZME the agency acknowledged the tribunal’s comment that residence should have been granted to the principal applicant, and that its misapplication of policy led to an incorrect decision.
“We apologise for the error and distress this may have caused. Clear guidance already exists for staff, and we will be reminding them of the policies to prevent similar errors in future.”
Melville said in this case, the individual was able to appeal the decision and was subsequently granted residence.
Censured and ordered to pay compensation
It was not the first time Wharekura has come to the attention of authorities.
Plunkett said when deciding to censure him instead of suspend or cancel his licence, because of Wharekura’s responsible approach to the complaint and the changes in his practice already initiated, the public did not need protection, and he would not be prevented from practising.
Tracy Neal is a Nelson-based Open Justice reporter at NZME. She was previously RNZ’s regional reporter in Nelson-Marlborough and has covered general news, including court and local government for the Nelson Mail.