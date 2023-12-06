School athletics organisers find broken glass scattered on field, police pay issues rise amid the new minister’s expectations and why more Kiwis are buying second-hand this Christmas in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald / ABC Australia

By RNZ

Foreign Minister Winston Peters is expected, later today, to call on all parties involved in the Gaza conflict - including countries with influence in the region - to “take urgent steps towards establishing a ceasefire”.

Parliament’s agenda for this afternoon states that Peters will ask Parliament to express grave concern at the ongoing violence in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories.

It comes at a time of a worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza following 61 days of fighting. Today the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, invoked Article 99 of the UN Charter, which gives him the authority to call for a UN Security Council meeting.

Peters will also “unequivocally condemn” the Hamas terror attacks of October 7 and call for the release of all hostages.

Peters will also move that Parliament recognises Israel’s right to defend itself acting in accordance with international law and that all civilians be protected from armed conflict.