- The Serious Fraud Office has launched a campaign and whistleblower tool to combat foreign bribery.
- SFO director Karen Chang said bribery was difficult to detect and relied on insiders to report it.
- Chang says if left unchecked it could end up undermining trust in New Zealand as a place for business.
The Serious Fraud Office has launched a new campaign and whistleblower tool to combat foreign bribery, warning that if left unchecked, it will erode trust, transparency, and fair competition in New Zealand.
It could be a New Zealand company paying a foreign official for market access, a bribe from an overseas company to a Kiwi public official, or a foreign company giving kickbacks to a private sector employee.
It is notoriously difficult to detect, and the country’s close-knit professional sectors make reporting challenging, Serious Fraud Office (SFO) director Karen Chang said.
The SFO launched its campaign in downtown Auckland this morning at an event attended by Police Minister Mark Mitchell.