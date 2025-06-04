Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

‘For me, climate change isn’t just data. It’s my daily life’ - Roy Wasi

By Roy Wasi
NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Roy Wasi is a teenage climate activist from Solomon Islands who is working to educate his own community and New Zealand youth about the risks of climate change. Photo / Supplied

Roy Wasi is a teenage climate activist from Solomon Islands who is working to educate his own community and New Zealand youth about the risks of climate change. Photo / Supplied

Opinion by Roy Wasi
Roy Wasi is a teenage climate activist from Solomon Islands who is working to educate his own community and New Zealand youth about the risks of climate change and the value of joint action.
  • Activist Roy Wasi from the Solomon Islands shared climate change impacts with New Zealand students.
  • Wasi highlighted rising tides and heavy rainfall affecting communities and children in the Solomons.
  • He emphasised the power of stories and collective action through initiatives like World Vision’s 40 Hour Challenge.

When people talk about climate change, they often speak in numbers – sea levels rising by so many millimetres, ice shelves shrinking by centimetres, and temperatures increasing by degrees.

But for me, climate change isn’t just data. It’s my daily life.

It’s not just a story I’m sharing –

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand