Football cup hopes end for two Hawke’s Bay football teams

Napier Marist keeper Alex Schroder and defender Jonty Underhill try to keep out North Wellington a short while before the visiting side scored the only goal of their Chatham Cup Round 2 match in Napier on Saturday. Photo / Paul Taylor

Napier Marist keeper Alex Schroder and defender Jonty Underhill try to keep out North Wellington a short while before the visiting side scored the only goal of their Chatham Cup Round 2 match in Napier on Saturday. Photo / Paul Taylor

Two Hawke’s Bay sides have today (Saturday) ended their national football knockout hopes for 2023 with cup losses in Napier and Palmerston North.

Hawke’s Bay men’s Premier 1 leader Napier Marist did well in being beaten just 1-0 at home by Central League side and big capital city club North Wellington in a Chatham Cup Round 2 match at Bond Field, Park Island, while in the women’s Kate Sheppard Cup, Hawke’s Bay league side Havelock North Wanderers was beaten 7-0 away to Central League side Palmerston North Marist.

The men’s match in Napier was played at a quick clip, and with the home side having saved two early shots on goal it was 0-0 at halftime.

When Ali Nazari scored in the last 20 minutes for the young visitors, which coach James Prosser said was fielding 10 players aged under 20, the home side appeared to be tiring, but after a couple of close calls around the net battled back and managed at least two shots of their own, albeit from longer range, but one being taken out in a high save towards the corner of the net.

It was North Wellington’s second trip to Napier in six days, having the previous Sunday played a Central League match against Napier City Rovers, which has a home Chatham Cup Round 2 match today (Sunday) against Island Bay United at Bluewater Stadium, Park Island.