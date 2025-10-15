Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Footage shows moment truck hits freight train near Waikanae Railway Station on Kāpiti Coast

Benjamin Plummer
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

A truck driver has escaped uninjured after a collision with a freight train near Waikanae Railway Station. Video / YouTube

Dramatic video has emerged showing the moment a freight train smashed into a truck at a level crossing on the Kāpiti Coast this morning.

Roads were closed near Waikanae Railway Station after police were notified of the incident at 6.20am.

In the video, the truck driver can be seen jumping

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save