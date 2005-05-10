Foot and mouth: What it could mean for NZ

THE POTENTIAL DAMAGE



A foot and mouth disease outbreak in New Zealand would plunge the country into recession.



In the first year $6 billion would be wiped off GDP, rising to $10 billion in the second year. The dollar would immediately drop by 20 per cent; 20,000 jobs would be lost.



Meat export volumes would fall about 80 per cent in six months. They would not fully recover for almost two years.



Inflation would fall by 1.5 per cent.



Source: Reserve Bank Report 2003



WHAT IT IS



Foot and mouth disease affects cloven- hoofed animals such as cattle, sheep, deer and pigs. It can also affect elephants, hedgehogs, rodents and occasionally humans.



In the unlikely event that humans do contract the disease, the symptoms are similar to a bout of the flu.



It is caused by a virus and spread from one animal to another in saliva, mucus, milk or faeces. It can also be spread on wool, hair, grass, straw and the wind.



Source: MAF, Asian Food Info Centre