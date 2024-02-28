Rahiti Buchin and Dell La Martiniere from Tahiti won the Spearfishing New Zealand national championships which were held at Moa Point, Wellington.

Rahiti Buchin and Dell La Martiniere from Tahiti won the Spearfishing New Zealand national championships which were held at Moa Point, Wellington.

An unfavourable weather forecast in the lead-up to the Spearfishing New Zealand national championships resulted in a major change of plans.

The championships were to be held in various beach locations around the Wellington region on the weekend of February 24-25.

But championships director Mal Bird said five days out from the event, it became a case of “go or no go”.

“After consultation with MetService they indicated there would be heavy rain and strong winds on both days of the championships.”

So he scaled the championships down with Moa Point, on the south coast, being the only option because strong northerlies were expected.

“Because teams were travelling from around New Zealand, that’s why I had to make the call, to say I think I can put an event together.”

Plans to build two grandstands in Paraparaumu where people could take part in fish auctions on both days were stopped.

“It also meant I had to decide what to do with the fish if we did have a competition on the weekend.

The Spearfishing New Zealand national championships were only held at Moa Point, Wellington.

“It was decided to give the fish to the community and especially the Kāpiti Community Foodbank.”

The championships were only held at Moa Point, on Saturday only, although the junior/women/U23/senior categories took place off Kāpiti Island during the week when the weather was good.

“We were able to give 120 packs of fish to the foodbank, and the frames for the community, so around 750 meals were provided.

“That went down exceedingly well with the community and in fact the divers were really pleased to see the fish go in that direction.

“They said it was sometimes better to give fish away than to sell it and try and make a few dollars for the different organisations that we have.”

But it also posed the question of what to do with $20,000 worth of prizes that were going to be up for grabs.

“I’m working with Mary Potter Hospice and Kāpiti Rotary to try and set up an evening to see if we can sell them and make more money for the hospice.”

Before the championships, the generosity of many businesses saw $35,000 given to the hospice and $10,000 to the Paraparaumu Fire Brigade.



