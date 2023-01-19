Holidaymakers recall tragedy at Coromandel beach, eight people rushed to hospital after crash overnight and why we shouldn’t be alarmed after Qantas issued a mayday call in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Tauranga shoppers and the city’s foodbank are feeling the impact of bigger food bills as soaring food prices break a decades-old record.

Yesterday, Stats NZ announced food prices had jumped 1.1 per cent in December and were 11.3 per cent higher than a year earlier.

It was the biggest annual increase in food prices in 32 years.

Tauranga Community Foodbank manager Nicki Goodwin said she was “glad” that Stats NZ had put a number on what the foodbank and wider community were experiencing.

“We’re feeling it. For the last six months of 2022 we saw an overall 20 per cent increase in demand. We’ve spent 50 per cent more than budgeted for food.

“Just this week we’ve seen so many new clients who are working and seeking regular, weekly help.”

Goodwin said the foodbank had experienced “supply issues”.

“Vegetables are what we never have enough of. It’s $20 for 10kg of potatoes. We used to pay $4.80 10 years ago.”

“We are spending $70,000 in the coming year just on chicken and sausages, based on how many people we serve, and $25,000 for 12 months worth of eggs at discounted prices.”

Tauranga Community Foodbank manager Nicki Goodwin. Photo / Mead Norton

Goodwin encouraged anyone wanting to support the foodbank to give fresh fruit and vegetables.

“We can manage the non-perishable food.”

She encouraged anyone in need of support to ask for help.

“We understand because we are facing the same challenge. There is support out there for people so if you find yourself in a situation where you need to ask for help you can ask for it and there’s no judgment.

“It’s not about mismanagement. It’s about costs exceeding your income.”

According to Stats NZ grocery food prices were up 11 per cent, fruit and vegetables up 23 per cent, and restaurant meals and ready-to-eat food 7.8 per cent.

Meat, poultry, and fish prices jumped 11 per cent, and non-alcoholic beverages 7.3 per cent.

“Increasing prices for cheddar cheese, barn or cage-raised eggs, and potato chips were the largest drivers within grocery food,” Stats NZ consumer prices manager James Mitchell said.

Matt Salisbury, 29, said the amount he was spending on food was “noticeably different” as prices rose. Photo / Megan Wilson

On Cameron Rd yesterday, Avenues resident Matt Salisbury, 29, said the amount he was spending on food was “noticeably different” as prices rose.

He said he would “hesitate” to buy cheese due to rising costs.

”I’m cooking for myself so I’m just trying to buy less and waste less which is becoming a little bit hard. It’s nearly easier to just buy out and get takeaways, [it’s] nearly cheaper,” he said.

Sylvia Edser, 81, said rising food prices had not really impacted her as she was fortunate enough to still be able to afford it, but she could see it impacting her family.

”I do get quite a surprise every time I get to the checkout at the supermarket. I think, I can’t believe it’s that much for just a few things,” the Bureta resident said.

Larissa Adams, 19 said food prices were “quite expensive at the moment” which had changed where she and her family shopped and how they managed their tight budget.

Larissa Adams, 19 said food prices were “quite expensive at the moment” which had affected where she and her family shopped. Photo / Megan Wilson

Adams said they changed supermarkets and now shopped at Pak’n’Save.

The Judea resident said they would also compare the price of items - such as meat and cheese - at different supermarkets.

She said cheese was “super expensive” and they would only buy it “on and off” now.

They also tried to make products last longer, she said.

Bay Financial Mentors Tau Awhi Noa manager Shirley McCombe said it was important to remember that cost of living went beyond the grocery bill.

“It is not just a matter of food costs, these are on top of high accommodation and petrol costs. Families need to be really mindful of how they spend each dollar to maximise the value.”

Tips for keeping the grocery bill down:

Meal plans help to reduce waste and leftovers can become lunch.

Be smart about purchasing. Look at the items below eye level, often that is where the best prices are.

Don’t be afraid to try the supermarket brands – they are often just as good and can be a fraction of the cost.

Don’t be afraid to buy frozen veges. They are still full of nutrients and you tend to waste less.

Shop seasonally.

Don’t decide what you want and go shopping – look in the fridge and cupboards and decide what you can make from what you have.

Freeze leftovers for those days you don’t feel like cooking – takeaways really eat into your food budget.

Don’t shop when you are hungry.

Use rice and pasta to make meat dishes go further.

If you are not sure how to make food from scratch, contact your local community centre. They can connect you with providers who can help. It’s healthier and cheaper.

There are organisations that can help if you are struggling. Don’t be afraid to ask.

Source: Bay Financial Mentors Tau Awhi Noa