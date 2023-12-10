Why vape users are being told to stock up, the big job on the Government’s list this week and Qatar not giving up efforts on peace between Israel and Gaza in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / AP / Face Nation / NZHerald

Don’t have time to read the headlines? Watch Focus Morning Bulletin presented by Chereè Kinnear above





‘STOCK UP WHILE YOU CAN!’

Vape retailers are encouraging users to stockpile devices ahead of a ban.

Disposable vapes must have removable batteries, child safety features, generic labels and limited nicotine from next Thursday.

As a result, some retailers have been selling devices for as little as $2.

One retailer is advertising a range of “pre-ban disposables”, while another is urging customers to “stock up while they can”.

Meanwhile, there’s concern the new limits could dissuade cigarette smokers from making the switch.

Action on Smoking says cigarette smokers need a substitute with comparable nicotine.

Vaping is becoming an increasing problem in intermediate and primary schools. Photo / 123rf





100-DAY PLAN KICKS OFF

Repealing Fair Pay Agreement legislation is expected to be a big job on the new government’s list this week.

It’s vowing to kick its 100-day plan into gear, by first refocusing the Reserve Bank’s mandate into lowering inflation.

Labour’s fair pay laws — designed to help industries negotiate pay and conditions — are likely to be next on the hit list.

It’ll be done under urgency, removing the select committee process.

There won’t be a regulatory impact statement either, which the Government has done away with, removing a lot of oversight and scrutiny.





CEASEFIRE EFFORTS

Qatar says it won’t give up on peace efforts between Israel and Gaza.

However, its prime minister says Israel’s bombardment of the Gaza Strip is narrowing the window to secure a new ceasefire.

The Middle Eastern country helped broker a previous week-long pause in fighting during which hostages were released.

Several regional and international leaders have been speaking at the Doha Forum in Qatar.

Hundreds flocked to the Auckland CBD on Sunday to call for a ceasefire to the Israel-Hamas war. Photo / David Williams





RECRUITING STAFF SPEND

Auckland’s mayor is slamming the city council’s $7.4 million spend on recruiting staff.

The mayor’s office indicates the spend across council and its controlled organisations in the 12 months to October occurred during a hiring freeze.

Wayne Brown says it’s exactly the sort of unacceptable expenditure he’s determined to radically reduce to the bare minimum.

He says his 10-year budget proposal has sensible initiatives to rein in spending on outside firms, and to combine back-office services.