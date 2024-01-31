Focus Morning Bulletin: Tobacco ties, recycling rules and Air NZ’s impact

Government ministers are asked to disclose tobacco industry links, what you can no longer put in your recycling bins and Air New Zealand's impact on our economy in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZHerald

Calls to clear the air

MPs are being called on to be transparent about any relationships they may have with tobacco companies.

A briefing by Otago University public health academics highlights links between government ministers and the industry.

The coalition government is planning to repeal smoke-free legislation, but one academic argues it is not following the public mandate.

Co-director of smokefree research group Aspire2025 Professor Janet Hoek says ministers need to be completely open.

New recycling rules

Recycling is set to become more efficient across the country, as new rules come into place today.

Standardised recycling requires almost everyone to place paper, glass and plastic types 1, 2 and 5 in their bins.

It’s the first step towards a new waste strategy.

WasteWINZ says the aim is to make it easier for New Zealanders to know what can be recycled.

Overseas research shows contamination decreases, and the quality is increased.

Four councils have until 2027 to implement the new rules.





Millions more Covid tests

Five million free Covid tests will become available until the end of June, with hospitals still under strain.

The Government is working with Health New Zealand to make them available through a number of health providers and some pharmacies.

Te Whatu Ora says it’s going to cost just over $5 million.

The funding is coming from the existing Covid budget and there’s no new Government funding going into it.





Foreign Affairs & Defence Summit

Winston Peters and Judith Collins have touched down in Melbourne for a foreign affairs and defence summit with their Australian counterparts - for the first time ever.

At the risk of antagonising China, New Zealand will explore deepening military ties with Australia, the US and UK.

Also on the agenda are regional concerns in the Pacific and the growing crisis in the Middle East.

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters and Defence Minister Judith Collins have touched down in Melbourne. Photo / Mark Mitchell





Air NZ’s economic impact

Fresh figures have revealed the size of Air New Zealand’s impact on our economy.

The report, compiled by Sense Partners, has found the national carrier was the second-largest economic contributor in the country.

It found Air New Zealand facilitates about $26 billion in economic activity - and adds about $2.7 billion to our economy each year.

The activity covers several sectors - not just tourists, but businesses and exports.