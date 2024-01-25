Former Cabinet minister Kiri Allan opens up on her night of shame, marine heatwave pushes temperatures up and how kiwifruit could benefit your mental health in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / Supplied / NZHerald

KIRI ALLAN OPENS UP

Kiri Allan says she’s made decisions she’ll regret for a lifetime.

The former Justice Minister has opened up in an interview with the Herald to talk about the night that led to her resignation when she crashed in Wellington’s Evans Bay.

She’ll be in court next month on charges of careless motor vehicle use and refusing to accompany the police.

Allan says she’s reached out to recently resigned Golriz Gharaman who faces shoplifting charges.

She says there aren’t many people who have a real understanding of what it’s like to leave politics like that.

Former Justice Minister Kiri Allan. Photo / Alan Gibson





FLOODS ONE YEAR ON

Watercare’s reflecting on a topsy-turvy 12 months — almost a year on from the Auckland Anniversary weekend Floods.

Its water and wastewater infrastructure suffered extensive damage during both the flooding and Cyclone Gabrielle last summer.

Sixty of more than 200 issues have since been resolved and work is expected to extend into 2025.

Watercare asset upgrades and renewals general manager Suzanne Lucas says it will probably cost about $100 million.

Meanwhile, many Aucklanders are still counting the cost of last year’s floods.

Many parts of the city were left under water, including homes in Milford, Epsom, Māngere, and Henderson.

Insurance companies say the costly payouts are pushing up premiums, particularly in flood-affected areas.





MARINE HEATWAVE HITS NZ

A rapidly intensifying marine heatwave is pushing sea surface temperatures to near-record highs.

The heatwave coincides with the warmest time of the year for ocean temperatures — meaning the water is two to four degrees warmer than usual.

It also explains why the North Island in particular is experiencing above-normal humidity and high temperatures at night.

Niwa meteorologist Ben Noll says we’re not too far away from seeing tropical ocean warmth.

A marine heatwave is raising sea surface temperatures to near-record highs. Photo / Warren Buckland





KIWIFRUIT FOR MENTAL HEALTH

A study has found the humble kiwifruit can bring a boost to people’s mental health — in as little as four days.

University of Otago researchers found eating only two of the furry fruit improves the mood of participants.

Kiwifruit is packed with vitamin C, which has been associated with increased wellbeing and lower feelings of depression.