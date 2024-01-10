ASB bank investigated after offering Kiwi scam victim a goodwill payment, why Generation Z are less likely to end up behind bars and petition demands harsher penalty after Kiwi allegedly kills beloved Aussie fish in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald / Getty Images

Scam victim offered ‘goodwill’ payment

The Banking Ombudsman has launched an investigation into ASB after it offered a scam victim who lost $100,000 a “goodwill” payment of just $2000.

The bank offered the money as a full and final settlement, warning he wouldn’t be able to pursue a complaint against the company if he accepted it.

The victim hired private investigator Nick Mayer who allegedly tracked his stolen money to the now-frozen BNZ account of a respected JP.

The victim has labelled the offer from ASB as “a joke” and refused to accept the payment.

Less jail time for Gen Z

Court and time in jail are less likely for Gen Z than in previous generations.

Ministry of Justice data shows the number of people aged under 16 coming before the courts has halved over the past decade.

Despite this, surveys show 87 per cent of New Zealanders think youth crime is getting worse.

The drop is being attributed to a multitude of factors like less alcohol use, more diversions, more educational opportunities and greater access to mental health care.

Justice for ‘Gus’ the Groper

A petition calling for justice for Sydney’s most beloved fish, Gus, after a New Zealander allegedly illegally killed it, has attracted more than 500 signatures.

Sydney locals erupted in anger following reports a 26-year-old man from New Zealand was fined only A$800 by local authorities after illegally spearing a blue groper at a marine reserve.

Now, an online petition is demanding justice for the beloved fish and protection for other gropers living in the local marine environment.

Construction costs

Cost growth in the residential construction sector is at its lowest level since 2016, amid easing pressures.

CoreLogic’s latest Cordell Construction Cost Index reveals a soft annual growth of 2.4 per cent - well below the 10-year average of 4.5 per cent.

This follows a post-Covid period of upwards supply chain and capacity pressure - which saw growth peak.

Shipping delays

And shipping delays could be on the horizon amid conflicts in Gaza and the Red Sea.

Ships carrying freight products from Europe and Great Britain are being re-routed around the Cape of Good Hope - a much longer journey.

This means there may be a short period of reduced stock for certain products, like seasonal Easter goods, in the weeks ahead.

Retail NZ says retailers are doing what they can but how things play out long-term is unknown.