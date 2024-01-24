Bruce Hopkins backflipped off the Red Bull Cliff Diving platform to celebrate his 68th birthday. Video / Cameron Pitney / Corey Fleming

There are many ways to celebrate a 68th birthday.

For Bruce Hopkins, it was somersaulting 68 times off a 6m-high cliff diving platform.

Yes, you read that right — the 68-year-old Lord of the Rings actor spent two and a half hours on Tuesday afternoon completing the feat.

“The first one went really well,” he said, laughing. “Just the way I felt myself get in the water.

“I had one where my chin must have been forward of my body, my legs hit the water and the water just smacked my jaw up and like my teeth. I was like, okay pay attention here.”

New Zealand actor Bruce Hopkins who has turned 68 and is doing 68 somersaults. Photo / Dean Purcell

Hopkins is no stranger to backflipping, often somersaulting off his local jetty, where last year he completed 67 somersaults in a row for his 67th birthday.

But this year he thought he’d take it to the next level, linking up with the Red Bull Cliff Diving team after being inspired by the pro divers themselves.

“Not only are they Olympic-level athletes, but their courage — I don’t know, I do not understand how they can face that moment,” he said.

“I was facing it 68 times, and each time I came up, I realised, don’t take this for granted.

“What they’re doing from up there is just mind-blowing.”

Hopkins also used the occasion to fundraise for charity Grandparents Raising Grandchildren.

The Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series takes place this weekend at Wynyard Quarter.