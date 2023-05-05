Focus: How worried should we be about AI?

What does the future of artificial intelligence look like? Video / NZ Herald

From virtual assistants to self-driving cars, artificial intelligence, or AI, is changing the way we live.

But concern has grown among experts who believe its rapid development poses real risks to society and humanity.

It’s also seen questions raised within our education system after two high-achieving students claimed they were wrongly accused of using AI to cheat and ultimately flunking critical assignments.

So what does the future hold?

Focus chats to Gorilla Technology’s chief executive and futurist Paul Spain and the University of Auckland’s Associate Professor Alex Sims about where AI is headed and how valid our fears really are over it stealing our jobs or even taking over the world.

