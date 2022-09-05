As Covid numbers continue to decline the Government could look at easing mask mandates, but how many are still wearing them? Video / NZ Herald

As Covid numbers continue to decline the Government could look at easing mask mandates, but how many are still wearing them? Video / NZ Herald

Watch full story above.

As Covid-19 case numbers across New Zealand fall and restrictions around the world continue to ease, is it time we too look at ditching masks?

In our current orange light settings, masks are still required to be worn in most public venues like on public transport, in retail settings and in supermarkets.

But you don't have to look around much to notice fewer masks actually being worn as going without becomes more acceptable again.

Focus surveyed Kiwis on the streets of Auckland with most calling for mask mandates to be scrapped.

Mask wearing Auckland CBD. Photo / Brett Phibbs

The Government is reportedly looking at easing mandates in all but high-risk health settings while cabinet will review our current traffic light settings next week.

University of Otago epidemiologist Professor Michael Baker said there's now less of a need for masks in public spaces.

"As numbers drop some environments are less critical and I think well-ventilated shopping malls and retail areas, yes I think there's not a lot of transmission probably happening in those environments are we could relax controls," he said.

Otago University epidemiologist Professor Michael Baker. Photo / Supplied

Meanwhile, a recent survey by the Restaurant Association found of their members, 77% thought mask mandates for customer-facing hospitality staff should be reviewed.

They cited health and safety challenges of working in hot, physical environments and the inconsistency with customers not having to wear one while dining.





Ahead of Cabinet's review, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said a range of factors would be considered.

"We have a regular process at looking at what our current case numbers are, pressure on our hospitals but we're also looking at our broader settings more generally," Ardern said.

"Now is the time for us to look at whether all of those settings are fit for purpose and we include mask use in that analysis.