Flooding, traffic woes as heavy rain hits North Island

MetService's rain radar shows heavy rain this morning over Auckland and Thames.

MetService's rain radar shows heavy rain this morning over Auckland and Thames.

A crash is blocking two lanes on Auckland’s Southern Motorway as heavy rain continues to fall.

Heavy rain overnight and this morning is causing “atrocious” driving conditions for motorists in the city, while orange warnings are in place elsewhere in the North Island.

SH1 SOUTHERN MWY - 6:55AM

A crash is blocking the two far right lanes southbound between Khyber Pass Rd and Gillies Ave (just before the Mountain Rd overbridge). Merge to the left with extra care and expect delays. ^MS pic.twitter.com/wGJrbUepWX — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) July 20, 2023

Two people were trapped in their car this morning in floodwaters on Kauaeranga Valley Rd in Thames.

Fire and Emergency NZ received a call just after 4am and helped pull the pair’s car out of danger.

Warnings and watches were in place overnight for a swathe of the North Island, with Coromandel and Gisborne under orange heavy rain warnings.

MetService said that level of rain could see streams and rivers rising rapidly, with possible surface flooding and slips and hazardous driving conditions.

Heavy rain in Auckland is also causing delays for motorists with flooding affecting motorways in the city this morning.

WET WEATHER WARNING - FRI 21 JUL, 6:45AM

Expect wet weather for motorists today. Please remember your road rules. Slow down, drive with care, and turn on your headlights so other motorists can see you. ^MS pic.twitter.com/fo2lccPKSX — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) July 20, 2023

One Auckland commuter described the morning’s weather as “atrocious”, with slippery roads and pools of water providing “very challenging” driving conditions.

Waka Kotahi said flooding was blocking the left northbound lane of the Southern Motorway, just after the Te Irirangi Drive onramp.

Commuters were asked to merge to the right carefully and expect delays, and across the city people are asked to slow down and turn their lights on to ensure other motorists can see them.

SH1 SOUTHERN MWY - 6:25AM

Flooding (indicated by the emergency vehicles circled) is blocking the left lane northbound just after Te Irirangi Dr on-ramp. Merge to the right with extra care and expect delays. ^MS pic.twitter.com/WHIYZkw1hr — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) July 20, 2023





More to come.







