Surface flooding in Aro Valley. Photo / Nick James

Heavy rain is causing surface flooding across Wellington, and a series of weather warnings are in place as the torrential rain continues throughout the day.

MetService has placed a heavy rain watch across Wellington, the Wairarapa and Greytown which will last from 8am today through to 9pm.

There’s also a heavy rain warning in place for Kāpiti and the Tararua Range with 120 to 160mm expected to accumulate.

Further north, there is another rain watch for Taranaki with periods of heavy rain from 8am today through to 9am tomorrow.

As the rain settles in over Wellington, the city’s council has already responded to multiple reports of flooding around the city. From Island Bay through to Tawa there have been 12 flooding-related reports, and one of a tree overhanging a road.

State Highway 2 towards Belmont has started to flood and Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency is urging motorists to be careful when driving.

Due to surface flooding between Petone to Belmont, take care when travelling in the area.

“Please remember to switch on your lights, increase your following distance & be prepared for unexpected hazards.”

A spokesperson for the Wellington City Council recommended people stay home today where possible.

“We recommend the good people of Pōneke stay home, stay safe and stay dry, but travel to the conditions if it’s necessary to venture out. If they spot anything hazardous, they can report it through the Council’s Fixit app or call 4994444.”

They also said it would be wise for people to stay out of the water for the next few days, as heavy rain can disrupt the quality of the water.

As a result of the heavy rain, the Moa Point Wastewater Treatment Plant has had to discharge screened wastewater off the coast of Lyall Bay.

Due to heavy rainfall, the Moa Point Wastewater Treatment Plant has had higher inflows than the plant is designed for. At 8:24am screened wastewater was discharged 1.8 km south off the coast of Lyall Bay

