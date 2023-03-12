Sid and Chand Sahrawat celebrating their new move with SkyCity's general manager hospitality David Allott. Photo / Supplied

Popular Auckland modern Indian restaurant Cassia has found a new home after being forced to close in January after being ravaged by floodwaters.

The business, run by husband and wife duo Sid and Chand Sahrawat, was badly hit by the devastating flooding on January 27 that swept through the region and killed four people.

The restaurant became no longer operable, but to keep the brand going the couple operated temporarily as a “Cassia Kitchen” pop-up in the private dining room at another restaurant they own, Sid at the French Cafe.

Now, it can be revealed that the couple has found a new permanent home for their much-loved restaurant and 20-plus team - in SkyCity.

Sid and Chand Sahrawat at their Cassia Restaurant. Photo / Josh Griggs

Scheduled to open in May, Cassia will occupy the site that was formerly housed by The Grill, the restaurant operated by international chef Sean Connolly before he left SkyCity to work with rival hotel chain QT in 2020.

“It’s great to join up with SkyCity,” Sahrawat said.

“It was really important to us to find a location where we could get up and running again quickly, but where there would be absolutely no change to the Cassia experience.”

The Sahrawats also own and operate two other restaurants, Sid at the French Cafe in Symonds St and KOL in Ponsonby. Cassia is their only restaurant that sustained flood damage.

On the day of the flooding from January’s unprecedented weather event, up to 140 diners had to be evacuated midway through dinner after the prep kitchen flooring gave way and flooded the restaurant’s kitchen and dining areas.

Cassia had been operating in Fort St since 2014, but Sahrawat said he can’t wait for the move to SkyCity and the race is now on to get the restaurant ready to open in May.

Until then, Cassia will continue to operate as a pop-up at Sid at the French Cafe.

“It’s just as important to partner with people who are serious about great food so we can’t wait to share SkyCity Federal St with some of New Zealand’s best dining outlets,” Sahrawat said.

“We want to recreate the look, feel, and warmth of the old Cassia but add a few new features to mark our new beginning.”

Cassia will move into the space The Grill by Sean Conolly once occupied. Photo / Getty Images

David Allot, SkyCity’s general manager hospitality, said Cassia’s opening was just one of many changes happening at the Federal St hospitality precinct.

The Herald understands a new restaurant concept is also being planned for the site that used to be occupied by Gusto, another restaurant that was formerly operated by Sean Connolly.

“Sid and Chand changed the face of Indian cuisine in New Zealand with Cassia and we are thrilled to welcome them and their talented team to SkyCity,” Allot said.

“We know their fresh and interesting take on modern Indian cuisine will continue to delight our customers and all the loyal Cassia followers.

“What is even more exciting is that this is going to be the first of many changes to come at our precinct, so we are thrilled to welcome Cassia to the SkyCity family.”

At Cassia, Chandigarh-born Shrawat said it was where he “marries his creative culinary skills with the traditional dishes he has grown up with in India”.



