Elsa Scognamiglio is one of the residents of Cotesmore Way in Parnell given just 7 days to move out after flood damage. Photo / Alex Burton.

Residents of 41 three-level townhouses have been given a week to move out for flood repairs that will take at least 10 weeks to complete.

A letter drop last week left the tenants and owners of the Cotesmore Way development in the inner city Auckland suburb of Parnell scrambling to find somewhere to live.

The development runs off The Strand in the upmarket suburb and was extensively damaged in the recent floods with water up to knee height in the lower levels.

Most residents have been able to find rooms in nearby apartments, and hostels or are staying with family for the duration of the three-month repair process.

Elsa Scognamiglio said the order to move came “at the worst time ever” and meant she had to find somewhere to stay for three weeks before a month-long trip home to France.

“I will not return here when I return now so I have nowhere for my things. I need to find a space in a garage or something,” Scognamiglio said.

“Until I go I will have to stay on a friend’s couch and they are in Glen Eden so it is a long way from my work.”

Auckland flooding looking at Beach Road at the bottom of Parnell and towards the Auckland Domain.Photo / Tom McCondach

Scognamiglio works the night shift as a bartender in the city and said the transport costs to and from work after hours are the same as what she is paying in rent.

She planned to buy souvenirs on her trip to France to repay the kindness of friends who let her sleep on their couches.

Others spoken to by the Herald said the process had been extremely stressful but they felt fortunate compared to others who had lost homes and loved ones.

At nearby Dovedale Place, it is understood some residents removed plasterboard on the walls between the units before it was accessed which compromised the structure and fire safety of the whole complex.

The entire development was ‘yellow stickered’ and all residents had to move out that day.

“I can’t imagine what that was like over there,” one said.

The notice popped through the mailbox of each townhouse gave residents a week to move out for 10 weeks. Photo / Supplied

Another owner said despite the short notice and disruption steps had been taken so residents could leave furniture and belongings on levels not affected by flooding.

“The body corporate didn’t want to have to do this, they live here as well, but the repairs are very necessary.

“The insurance means owner-occupiers receive a payment toward accommodation and it is also paying for a full-time security guard to make sure no one goes into any of the properties.”

A spokesman for the Crockers’ managed body corporate said there had been extensive damage to the lower level walls in every unit.

After professional advice, the decision was made to vacate all units rather than groups at a time.

“The broad scope of works is to repair the damage to a point where code compliance can be received,” the spokesman said.

“The damage is such that the plasterboard walls that provide structural and fire protection, need to be removed. As a result, the complex itself cannot be occupied.”

The spokesman said the body corporate was trying to be as flexible as possible with those struggling to find accommodation.

“We are doing everything we can to accommodate people’s requirements, but we are also under an obligation to minimise further damage to the complex, which requires us to commence works as soon as possible.”