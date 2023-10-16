Some flights have looped around Wellington and left without landing.

Some flights have looped around Wellington and left without landing.

Galeforce winds are forcing flights back and causing road closures in Wellington, with exposed areas catching gusts faster than 120km/h.

A strong wind watch is in place for Wellington and locals can expect the weather to remain blustery until at least the afternoon.

Multiple flights due to land in the capital this morning have been diverted or cancelled, with Flight Radar showing some planes looping around the city and heading away again.

“Wild weather is causing issues for a few flights with high winds,” a Wellington Airport spokesman said.

He said two flights had already had to be turned back. Later in the morning, the airport’s arrivals page showed three flights diverted, and seven cancelled. Others have not been updated despite being due to land already.

“Other flights are landing, but there will be flow-on disruptions. Travellers should check with their airlines for the latest information.”

Meanwhile the Remutaka Hill has been closed to traffic between Featherston gate and Kaitoke, as the hill is known to be dangerous to vehicles in high winds.

Waka Kotahi confirmed at 7.50am the road was closed, and asked drivers to delay their travel.

Metservice meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said there had been “very strong winds” experienced across the region this morning.

“We’ve currently got a frontal system that is making its way across the country, and that is bringing some strong winds that we’re experiencing,” she said. “Some of those wind speeds that we have seen in the more exposed areas are upwards of about 100 to 120km/h.”

MetService will be updating the weather watches and warnings throughout the day, but currently the watch remains in place until at least 2pm.

After then, the winds are expected to turn southerly, and “we should see a little bit of an easing in those winds”.

Melissa Nightingale is a Wellington-based reporter who covers crime, justice and news in the capital. She joined the Herald in 2016 and has worked as a journalist for 10 years.



