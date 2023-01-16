Fleeing driver rams police car after potential firearm seen in Hamilton

A police chase in Hamilton ended when the fleeing driver, who was allegedly seen with a firearm, crashed into a fence and the car caught fire. Photo / NZME

A police chase in Hamilton ended when the fleeing driver, who was allegedly seen with a firearm, crashed into a fence and the car caught fire.

The driver rammed his vehicle into a police car and fled after failing to stop on Forest Lake Rd in Forest Lake at about 11.04am today.

The driver crashed into a fence on Brooklyn Rd, Claudlands, after police used a “tactical manoeuvre” to stop the vehicle, a police spokesperson said.

Police took one person into custody after the incident.

A “minor fire” started after the crash.

There were no reports of injuries, police said.

“Police use a risk-assessment process to guide our decisions about what tactical options might be required to safely resolve any situation,” the spokesperson said.

Police said they tried to stop the vehicle due to a “potential firearm” sighting.

Brooklyn Rd was blocked following the incident and police said motorists should avoid the area.