Flaxmere housing plan slammed: Former councillor says council has 'no vision' for village

Former Hastings councillor David Pearse says he's opposed to housing proposals on Flaxmere commercial land. Photo / File

A former Hastings councillor says developing "the only remaining commercial land" in Flaxmere is not in the suburb's best interest.

Hastings District Council is asking the public to share their views on what undeveloped land to the west of the town centre between Caernarvon Drive and the driveway to the pools, library and community centre should be used for.

Three options which predominantly favour housing, including both apartments and standalone houses, or a residential-commercial mix have been put out for public feedback.

But current Flaxmere resident David Pearse, a former Hastings City councillor in the 1980s and early 90s and a district councillor for Flaxmere from 2004 to 2007, says the proposal to build houses is not in the best interest of the suburb.

"The proposal to build houses on the remaining Flaxmere commercial land is against the best interest of the Flaxmere community and the two Flaxmere councillors should be putting Flaxmere before their own agendas."

Pearse says the Flaxmere community have waited "two decades" for the chance to make the Flaxmere Shopping Centre 'fit for purpose'.

With the shopping centre currently up for sale Pearse says the opportunity has come to plan a commercial area which will properly service the community.

He says the council has "no vision" and town planning "which looks further than the next election" is needed.

"Flaxmere deserves to be finished to a high standard and taking out the only option of an expanded and redeveloped shopping centre is not in the best interest of Flaxmere.

"All three options should be off the table until a 'fit for purpose' shopping centre is provided for the community. We don't even have a proper café to sit down and have a coffee."

Council is seeking public feedback on development options for a section in Flaxmere between Caernarvon Drive and the driveway to the pools, library and community centre. Photo / Paul Taylor

Flaxmere councillor Peleti Oli rejected the idea that O'Keefe and himself were not putting Flaxmere before their own agendas, saying "Flaxmere first", "people first", and other lower socioeconomic suburbs like Flaxmere have always been their priority.

"Henare and myself have always put Flaxmere first, that's why we chose to run for council. He might not see us fighting for Flaxmere behind closed doors but we definitely are."

With the council currently seeking public feedback on the proposed options for the land, he thinks people should be raising their opinions and concerns about the future of the land.

"It's totally fitting to ask those questions, it's a good question," he said in response.

The vacant plot of land is just one example of things which are being worked on in Flaxmere, he said.

Flaxmere councillor Henare O'Keefe has previously indicated he liked the idea of a commercial-residential mix development, but was not in favour of high-density housing.

He had also encouraged residents to get out and have their say about what they would like to see happen with the land.

O'Keefe could not be reached for further comment.

Other blocks of land such as the Chatham / Caernarvon Drive block can be built on first "without building houses on the only remaining commercial land", Pearse said.

A council spokesperson said the council "is considering its options for this piece of land".

Public feedback on the proposals can be made online at www.myvoicemychoice.co.nz and closes on October 26.